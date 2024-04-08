3 Dutch aid organisations sue Netherlands over EU-Turkiye asylum deal

Three aid organisations are suing the Dutch State over the asylum deal between Turkey and the European Union in 2016, Netherland Times reports.

According to the report, the NGOs hold the Netherlands responsible for violating “Dutch, international, and EU law and for the years of inhumane conditions on the Greek islands”.

The Netherlands was the EU president when the deal was concluded and is, therefore, responsible for violating the human rights of asylum seekers, said the three Dutch NGOs – Amnesty International, Stichting Bootvluchteling, and Defence for Children.

The three aid organisations want the Dutch State to take responsibility for the consequences of the deal.

