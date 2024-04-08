UNRWA: 1.7m people were forced to flee their homes in Gaza

More than 1.7 million Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday. In a post on X, the UN body said: “Six months of never-ending displacement. Around 1.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes”.

The war in #Gaza: 6 months of never-ending displacement. Around 1.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes. Since the onset of the war, @UNRWA facilities have been transformed to provide emergency shelter for thousands of families seeking safety with nowhere to go pic.twitter.com/fFheV488NJ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 7, 2024

“Since the onset of the war, UNRWA facilities have been transformed to provide emergency shelter for thousands of families seeking safety with nowhere to go,” it added.

The UN-backed report had warned of an “expected and imminent” famine in northern Gaza, explaining that the number of people in the Palestinian territories facing “catastrophic levels” of hunger has nearly doubled since last December.

