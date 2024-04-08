Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UNRWA: 1.7m people were forced to flee their homes in Gaza

April 8, 2024 at 8:21 am

Palestinians living in the area migrate to the south after the Israeli forces raided the Shifa Hospital and forced the residents of the hospital and the surrounding area to migrate, passing through a river called Gaza Valley in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on March 18, 2024. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency ]

Palestinians living in the area migrate to the south after the Israeli forces raided the Shifa Hospital and forced the residents of the hospital and the surrounding area to migrate, passing through a river called Gaza Valley in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on March 18, 2024. [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency ]

More than 1.7 million Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday. In a post on X, the UN body said: “Six months of never-ending displacement. Around 1.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes”.

“Since the onset of the war, UNRWA facilities have been transformed to provide emergency shelter for thousands of families seeking safety with nowhere to go,” it added.

The UN-backed report had warned of an “expected and imminent” famine in northern Gaza, explaining that the number of people in the Palestinian territories facing “catastrophic levels” of hunger has nearly doubled since last December.

READ: UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution to hold Israel accountable for Gaza war crimes

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending