Israel threatens to retaliate after Turkiye restricts trade ties

Israel’s foreign minister said that Turkiye has “unilaterally violated” trade agreements with its decision to restrict exports to Israel, and that Israel will respond with its own trade restrictions on products coming from Turkiye, Reuters reports.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan “is again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Turkiye in order to support Hamas, and we will respond in kind.”

This comes after the Turkish Trade Ministry announced today that Ankara will restrict exports of a wide range of products to Israel, including steel and jet fuel, until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza.

It said the measures would apply to the export of products from 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminium, brick, fertiliser, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel and more.

“This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip,” it said.

