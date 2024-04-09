US says it destroyed Houthi air defence, drone systems in Red Sea area

The US military said yesterday it destroyed air defence and drone systems of Yemen’s Houthi forces in the area of the Red Sea, with no injuries or damage reported to commercial, US and coalition ships, according to Reuters.

The US Central Command said on X its forces had destroyed an air defence system with two missiles ready to launch, a ground control station in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and one unmanned aerial system launched by the Houthis from Yemen over the Red Sea.

Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones at British, US and Israeli ships, the latest in a campaign of attacks on shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The US Central Command said on Sunday an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden where also no injuries or damage were reported by American, coalition or commercial ships.

Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping through the Suez Canal, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. The United States and Britain have since launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, choosing to begin the strikes on the day the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing a case into whether Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, say their actions are a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and a show of solidarity to Palestinians.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 33,000 people, according to the local Ministry of Health and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million. Tel Aviv has said it plans to scale up the attack with a ground invasion of the southernmost city, Rafah, where 1.5 millions have sought refuge.

READ: Houthis targeted 90 Israeli, US, UK ships since November