Houthis target US, Israel, UK ships over past 72 hours

Yemen’s Houthi forces have launched rockets and drones at British, American and Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean over the last 72 hours, the group’s spokesman, Yahya Saree, said yesterday.

Saree said the group’s naval forces had targeted a British ship and a number of US frigates in the Red Sea, while in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean it had attacked two Israeli vessels heading to Israeli ports.

According to Saree, the attacks included a missile strike against the British Hope Island ship in the Red Sea adding that the naval forces have successfully targeted with ballistic and cruise missiles two Israeli ships, the MSC Grace F in the Indian Ocean and the MSC Gina in the Arabian Sea.

Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Air Force also targeted with drones a number of American military frigates in the Red Sea, adding that the operations achieved their goals successfully.

In his address, Saree reiterated the group’s commitment to preventing Israeli owned and Israel-bound ships from passing through the Red and Arabian Seas and the Indian Ocean until Israel stops its aggression and siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, British security firm Ambrey said it had received information indicating that a vessel was attacked yesterday in the Gulf of Aden about 102 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla in Yemen.

Earlier on Saturday, the British Authority said a missile fell not far from a ship southwest of the Yemen coastal city of Hudaydah, adding that the ship and its crew were unharmed.

