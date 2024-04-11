Israeli settlers burn Palestinian home, vehicle in northern West Bank

A group of Israeli settlers on early Thursday set ablaze a Palestinian home and a vehicle in a village near the city of Nablus in the occupied northern West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking to Anadolu, Yaqoub Ewais, mayor of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, said the settlers stormed the village and set fire to Palestinian properties.

He said that the Palestinian villagers confronted the settlers and pushed them out of the village.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that at least one Palestinian was injured in the settlers’ attack.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 33,500 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 76,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now on day 186, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

