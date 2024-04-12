Germany bars Palestinian doctor from entry 

Germany has banned Palestinian war surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sitta from entering Berlin to address a conference about his work in Gaza, the surgeon said on social media.

In a post on X, Abu Sitta wrote: “Invited to address a conference in Berlin about my work in Gaza hospitals during the present conflict. The German government has forcibly prevented me from entering the country.”

“Silencing a witness to genocide before the ICJ adds to Germany’s complicity in the ongoing massacre.”

The British-Palestinian medic spent weeks in Gaza treating victims of Israeli attacks and raising awareness about suffering there. He has since spoken out about the difficulties medical teams in Gaza face in treating Palestinians wounded in Israel’s indiscriminate bombing campaign.

At least 33,634 Palestinians have been killed and 76,214 injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

