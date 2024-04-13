Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says

April 13, 2024 at 3:08 pm

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to the press during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the EU Council headquarter in Brussels, Belgium on January 22, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to the press during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the EU Council headquarter in Brussels, Belgium on January 22, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

Teheran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports.

“The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz said. “I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

READ: Pentagon frustrated as Israel did not notify US over strike on Iran site in Syria: Report

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending