Iran says won’t hesitate in taking further defensive measures to protect ‘legitimate’ interests

Iran said on Sunday that it won’t hesitate in taking further defensive measures to protect its “legitimate” interests against any “aggressive” military actions, Anadolu reports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its adherence to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and international law, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The ministry reiterated Iran’s determination to “decisively defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any illegal order to use force and aggression.”

It also stressed that “Tehran’s resort to defensive measures in exercising the right to self-defense shows the responsible approach taken by Iran towards regional and international peace and security.”

“If necessary, we will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to protect Iranian legitimate interests against any aggressive military actions and illegal use of force,” it added.

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital. The strike killed at least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack but it has for months carried out several strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

Iran and Hezbollah, its main ally in Lebanon, have said the attack will not go unpunished.

