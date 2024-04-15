Meta to temporarily shut down social media platform Threads in Turkiye

Meta Platforms META.O said today it would temporarily shut down its social media platform Threads in Turkiye from 29 April to comply with an interim order of the Turkish competition authority, Reuters reported.

There would be no impact to Meta’s other social media platforms and services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in Turkiye, the company said in a blog post.

Last month, the country’s competition authority imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta meant to hinder data sharing between the Instagram and Threads platforms as it investigated possible abuse of the company’s dominant market position.

