Pakistan rally denounces killing of Palestinians, welcomes Iran attack on Israel

Scores of people gathered in front of the Karachi Press Club on Sunday in protest at Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip, Dawn has reported. The protest was organised by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF), which also welcomed Iran’s attack on Israel in retaliation for the Israeli air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on 1 April.

Protesters carried portraits of the three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who were killed by Israel last week along with four of his grandchildren. Representatives of civil society and human rights organisations, including leaders of political and religious parties and minority communities from across the city took part in the protest to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

PLF Secretary-General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam was joined at the protest by Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, the leader of Jamaat-i-Islami; Allama Baqir Zaidi of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslmaeen; and the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Speakers addressed the protesters and praised Iran for being “the only Islamic country” to carry out countermeasures against Israel for 50 years.

“We pay tribute to the government and leadership of Iran for their courageous action and congratulate them on their successful countermeasures against the murderous usurper Zionist state of Israel,” they said. Moreover, they reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for Palestine, and expressed solidarity with Haniyeh.

