France: We must avoid escalation in Middle East

France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said today, urging Israel to show restraint in any response, Reuters reported.

“We are all worried about a possible escalation,” Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran’s Syria consulate on 1 April in which seven members of its Revolutionary Guards were killed.

“We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating, ” Macron said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

Macron’s calls echo those of UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron who told the BBC yesterday: “I think they’re perfectly justified to think they should respond because they have been attacked, but we are urging them as friends to think with head as well as heart, to be smart as well as tough.”

