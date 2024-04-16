Driver plows into pro-Palestinian Jewish activists during Paris protest against Gaza attacks

A driver in Paris plowed into a group of pro-Palestinian Jewish activists during a protest against military support for Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

There were no reported casualties.

Footage shared by Farida Amrani, an MP from the French opposition Unsubmissive France Party (LFI) on X, captured the moment of attack outside the headquarters of French weapons manufacturer, Thales Group.

Protesters brandished banners that read: “Israel the Killer”, “Thales the Accomplice” and “Stop Arming Israel”, alongside Palestinian flags. Demonstrators denounced Thales Group’s alleged military support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The video depicts a driver deliberately steering a vehicle into the crowd of demonstrators before speeding away.

The incident was “a shocking attack on Jewish activists who are peacefully demonstrating against the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” said Amrani, who urged law enforcement agencies and the Justice Ministry to take action regarding the assault.

