'Stop arming Israel': Thousands march in London in solidarity with Gaza

A massive rally was held in the British capital on Saturday to protest Israeli attacks and demand an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central Russell Square as part of the Day of Action for Palestine, in solidarity with Gaza where more than 33,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate cease-fire in the blockaded territory, and criticized the UK’s stance on Israel.

“Free Palestine,” and “Stop the genocide” were two of the many slogans chanted by pro-Palestine protesters during the march that continued towards Parliament Square.

Along the march route, a small group of pro-Israeli protesters also staged a demonstration, while many Jewish protesters from various groups participated in the pro-Palestine march to say “not in our name.”

READ:’They want to silence Palestinian voices’: British-Palestinian surgeon denied entry to Germany

The pro-Israeli group tried to provoke the pro-Palestine protesters, but police moved them away from the route.

Speaking to Anadolu, Steve, a 31-year-old protester who wished to be identified by his first name only, said he attended the rally to protest the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

“Israel has been occupying so many years, and killed so many people,” he said, criticizing the international community for not doing enough.

“So the only way we can do is to make our voices heard,” he added.

Asked about the UK’s arms supply to Israel, he said it “absolutely” makes the country complicit.

“Just give Palestine their land back to their hand in the beginning,” he asserted. “If we are contravening international law by supplying arms to Israel, that needs to stop.”

Israel has continued its onslaught on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas six months ago. The attacks have turned Gaza into ruins, led to forced internal displacement, and brought more than 2 million people on the verge of starvation.

LIVE UPDATES: 52 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues: Health Ministry