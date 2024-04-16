Water pumping resumes to Khan Yunis after pipes repaired

Water pumping to Khan Yunis has commenced from the Bani Suhaila junction in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the head of the Water Authority, Mazen Ghunaim, announced yesterday.

All necessary repair works were carried out on the main water pipeline and a significant portion of the sub-lines, he explained.

Ghunaim explained that this achievement comes as a continuation of the great efforts made by the Palestinian government to provide the basic needs of the people in the region, as the pipeline will work to supply water to approximately 500,000 people in Khan Yunis and the towns of Abasan Al-Kabira, Abasan Al-Jadida and Bani Suhaila.

The main pipeline repair included providing necessary equipment and pipes and extending underground pipes for 1,500 metres with a 24-inch diameter. Major damages in the sub-main pipelines discovered during field repair operations in El-Sekka Street and the City of Abasan Al-Jadida were completely repaired. These works were carried out despite complex conditions, existing risks, limited resources and difficulty working and moving in the field amid ongoing shelling by Israeli occupation forces and the accumulation of rubble, the official explained.

