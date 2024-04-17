Middle East Monitor
Erdogan: Israel seeks regional conflict

April 17, 2024 at 2:16 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he attends the Iftar (fasting meal) of the Turkish Youth and Education Foundation (TURGEV) at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, Turkiye on April 05, 2024 [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the attack launched by Iran on Israel.

Erdogan said in a television interview yesterday: “The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration.”

“Israel is trying to provoke a regional conflict, and its attack on Iran’s embassy in Damascus was the last drop,” he added.

On Sunday night, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s missile attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus earlier this month in which seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) were killed.

