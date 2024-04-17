Israel demolishes homes of 2 Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation army demolished the houses of two Palestinian prisoners with explosives in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Israeli soldiers raided the town of Bani Na’im near Hebron and demolished the houses of Ahmed Zyedat and Mahmoud Zeydat using bulldozers and explosives.

Israel regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinians it accuses of carrying out resistance operations against the occupation, in what rights groups have described as a form of collective punishment, illegal under international law.

The occupation state has increased its attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank since launching its bombing campaign in Gaza in October 2023. It has besieged cities and refugee camps and razed roads leaving them impassable.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

