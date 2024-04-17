Sweden: Nazi group attacks EU migrant camp in Stockholm

Masked attackers from the far-right Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) have attacked an EU migrant camp in northern Stockholm, Swedish media reported on Wednesday. According to Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency, the NMR took responsibility for the attack in a video posted by the Nazi group.

“These illegal settlements were smashed as hard as they could while the occupiers screamed and ran away from the site, calling the police,” the NMR said on social media. It called the attack a “clean-up operation.”

“Next time, they might come and pour petrol over us while we sleep,” a man referred to as Ion, who lives in the camp, told local daily Expressen.

About 20 masked NMR Nazis stormed the camp on Sunday, attacking several sheds while shouting at people to leave the area, explained Ion. “I was scared. They were very threatening.” He noted that the attack lasted 10-20 minutes, after which he picked up his phone and said he was going to call the police. The men decided to leave but, “I have difficulty sleeping at night,” he added.

Far-right politician Christian Peterson visited the camp earlier this year and released a video on social media showing its location. Peterson, who has a background in the NMR as a teenager, ran for the right-wing radical Alternative for Sweden 2022, and has worked for the far-right news websites Exakt24 and Insikt24.

Ion has lived in the camp for three years and has never experienced problems before. Several other unnamed residents of the camp have also expressed their fear that the masked men will return, according to Expressen. The daily said that it had approached the police for further information on the incident, but none was provided.

