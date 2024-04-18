Algeria pushes for Palestinian UN membership; urges 2-state solution

Algeria, on Thursday, called for granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The time has come to make Palestine a fully recognised State in the United Nations,” Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, said during a UN session to vote on a draft resolution presented by Algeria, calling for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

He added: “The Palestinians have a historic right to establish their State, and the Security Council has a historical responsibility to take urgent action to enforce the two-state solution.”

Algeria is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, appointed for a two-year term by the UN General Assembly in June 2023.

The State of Palestine was accepted as an observer state of the UN General Assembly in 2012, allowing its envoy to participate in debates and UN organisations, but without a vote.

According to the UN Charter, states are admitted to membership in the UN by a decision of the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

