Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Haniyeh heads Hamas leadership delegation in Turkiye

April 20, 2024 at 10:44 am

Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh on October 15, 2023 [Iranian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh on October 15, 2023 [Iranian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Turkiye on Friday leading a delegation of members of the movement’s leadership.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss developments in the Israeli occupation aggression, the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and developments concerning the Palestinian issue.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has continued its attack against the Gaza Strip, killing 34,012 and injuring 76,833, in addition to the displacement of about 1.7 million Gaza residents, according to United Nations data.

READ: Hamas slams Blinken’s remarks on rejecting Israel’s ‘generous’ ceasefire proposal

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending