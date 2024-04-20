Jordan doctor describes suffering of pregnant women in Gaza

Jordanian doctor Aseel Al-Jallad recalled her experience in the Gaza Strip, where she performed her humanitarian duty in the past weeks, after returning to the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Al-Jallad, who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, recounted in a statement reported by Jordan’s Roya channel: “Childbirth in the Gaza Strip takes place without painkillers, equipment or medication. Pain is experienced by all women in Gaza, but in silence and resilience. Tears also fall silently during childbirth.”

Al-Jallad spoke about the experience of one of the mothers during her birth, explaining: “One of them said to me – I want to have more male children so that we can make up for those who were killed. Births in the Gaza Strip are a true miracle.”

She noted: “There are 55,000 to 60,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, and all of them are living in difficult conditions due to the lack of medicine and food.”

Regarding her experience during her visit to the Gaza Strip, she said that she was a guest and that the people of the Strip provided her with food during Ramadan and everything she needed despite their limited means.

The head of the media committee of the Jordan Medical Association, Hazem Al-Qarala, had previously revealed: “20 Jordanian doctors entered the Gaza Strip in the last couple of days to support and assist the people of the Strip who have been facing ongoing aggression for nearly 200 days.”

