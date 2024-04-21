48 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues: Health Ministry

At least 48 more Palestinians were killed and 79 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 48 martyrs and 79 injured during the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has killed nearly 34,000 Palestinians since a 7 October, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 hostages taken.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The conflict has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.​​​​​​​

Global calls for a ceasefire have been growing as the war has entered its seventh month.

READ: Palestinian official says Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Nur Shams camp in occupied West Bank