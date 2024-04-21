Middle East Monitor
General strike to protest Israeli attacks on Tulkarm city paralyses West Bank

April 21, 2024 at 11:36 am

A view of empty streets and closed shops due to the general strike launched following at least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids on Nur Shams refugee camp in Hebron, West Bank on 21 April, 2024 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]

A comprehensive strike in the occupied West Bank to protest Israel’s violent incursions paralysed life in the occupied territory on Sunday.

The strike came in response to calls from political forces, unions, and civil society organisations after the Israeli army raided the Tulkarm city and the Nur Shams camp in the northern West Bank.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids on the Nur Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Faisal Salama, the head of the services committee in the Nur Shams camp, told Anadolu that the Israeli attack caused massive damage to infrastructure in the camp.

Parallel to its onslaught on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, the Israeli army has escalated raids and arrests in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

The destructive offensive on Gaza has resulted in more than 34,000 deaths, most of them children and women, along with massive destruction and famine that has killed children and the elderly, according to Palestinian and international data.

Israel continues its war despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. Tel Aviv is also facing charges of “genocide” before the International Court of Justice.

