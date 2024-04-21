Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel destroys dress rental gallery in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

MEMO's Mohammed Asad speaks to the owner of a business destroyed by Israeli forces as they withdrew from Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp.

April 21, 2024 at 11:58 am

‘The [Israeli] occupation purposefully aims to target businesses and commercial activity,’ the owner of a bridal and evening dress rental gallery destroyed by Israeli air strikes told MEMO. ‘They just want the Gaza Strip entirely crippled.’

Nuseirat-based business owner Mohammed Azar said his gallery was struck ‘at the last minute’ before Israeli forces withdrew from the refugee camp following a week-long raid. Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed or injured during the assault, which left a trail of widespread destruction throughout the camp.

‘You just don’t expect that they’ll bomb the entire tower,’ Azar added. ‘We’re literally all civilians here.’

READ: Civil defence teams reach bodies of Palestinians amid Israeli attack on Rafah

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending