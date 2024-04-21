Israel destroys dress rental gallery in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

‘The [Israeli] occupation purposefully aims to target businesses and commercial activity,’ the owner of a bridal and evening dress rental gallery destroyed by Israeli air strikes told MEMO. ‘They just want the Gaza Strip entirely crippled.’

Nuseirat-based business owner Mohammed Azar said his gallery was struck ‘at the last minute’ before Israeli forces withdrew from the refugee camp following a week-long raid. Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed or injured during the assault, which left a trail of widespread destruction throughout the camp.

‘You just don’t expect that they’ll bomb the entire tower,’ Azar added. ‘We’re literally all civilians here.’

READ: Civil defence teams reach bodies of Palestinians amid Israeli attack on Rafah