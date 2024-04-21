Turkiye calls on international community to recognise Palestine state

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday called on the international community to oppose the US veto on Palestine’s UN bid, and recognize Palestine state.

“It is unjust that Palestine is not allowed to become a member of the UN. We call on the international community to oppose this injustice and recognize the state of Palestine,” said Hakan Fidan in a joint news conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug in Istanbul.

During a meeting with Merzoug, Fidan said that they discussed the “ongoing massacre in Gaza,” adding: “Just like Turkiye, Mauritania also adopts a sensitive policy regarding the Palestinian issue, particularly the situation in Gaza, and provides all possible support.”

Fidan further said that Turkiye and Mauritania are in “great solidarity” on Gaza, adding: “We will continue our cooperation for an urgent ceasefire and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Fidan also said that the two nations’ efforts will continue “uninterrupted until an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem and territorial integrity, is established based on the 1967 borders.”

