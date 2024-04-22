Jordan security pushes to deport Syria student illegally, Amnesty says

Jordanian security forces want to push Syrian journalism student, Atiya Mohammad Abu Salem, beyond the Jordanian borders, Amnesty International reports.

According to the report, Jordanian security forces arrested Salem, while he was on his way to film pro-Gaza protests in Amman.

His lawyer said that “the authorities issued a deportation order for him. It is very risky as he would be at risk of serious human rights violations in Syria if he is deported”.

The report says international law requires that the Jordanian authorities must immediately halt his deportation order and release him, so long as he has not been charged with a recognised crime.

Amnesty International documented how Syrian authorities specifically target people who fled the country upon their return to Syria, subjecting them to torture, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance. As such, Amnesty International opposes returns to Syria in all cases, except where they are voluntary.

Since 7 October 2023, the Jordanian authorities have arrested at least 1,500 people, including around 500 detained since March following huge protests outside the Israeli Embassy in Amman in March, the report added.

