Star Wars fan enrages pro-Israel activists in New York

‘The Empire did nothing wrong,’ American comedian Walter Masterson joked, enraging pro-Israel activists at Columbia University as he used Star Wars analogies to talk about Gaza. Masterson appeared to subtly draw parallels between Israel and ‘the Empire’, which completely obliterated the fictional planet of Alderaan featured in Star Wars as it was ‘being used as a base for the Rebel Alliance’. In the full video posted on his YouTube channel, Masterson can be heard sarcastically telling a police officer: ‘Say what you want about the Empire, but they brought unemployment on Alderaan down to zero.’

‘The Rebel Alliance kidnaps children and they indoctrinate them,’ he continued, adding that ‘the Mandalorian was using Baby Yoda as a human shield.’

Aggressive Israel supporters pulled off Masterson’s ‘storm trooper’ helmet and smashed it on the ground, while a man draped in an American flag grabbed his jacket and another hit him from behind. Masterson has been a strong supporter of the pro-Palestine student protests in the US.

