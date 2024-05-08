Egypt: Israeli businessman killed in Alexandria

Reports have emerged that an Israeli businessman was killed in Egypt on Tuesday, although other reports claimed that he was a Jew with Canadian citizenship. Yet other reports on social media claim that he was Russian and an Israeli citizen, while Israel’s Channel 13 said that he entered Egypt on a Canadian passport.

“A Jewish businessman was killed in Alexandria, Egypt, due to what seems to be nationalistic reasons,” reported the Israel Broadcasting Corporation. It later added that the man was Israeli, and that according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tel Aviv, he also held Canadian citizenship and had a business in Egypt.

Israel’s Kan 11 noted that the Israeli Embassy in Cairo is in contact with the Egyptian authorities, which are investigating the circumstances of the killing. It reported that checks are being done to verify whether he holds Israeli citizenship, noting that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is verifying this.

Last year, two Israeli tourists were killed in Alexandria. It was reported at the time that a policeman fired his weapon randomly while an Israeli tourist group was visiting the Amoud Al-Sawari area in the coastal city.

