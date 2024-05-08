Rafah is a children’s city and it must not be invaded: UNICEF

The spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), James Elder, warned that the Israeli military’s assault on Rafah in southern Gaza “will greatly complicate the delivery of aid”.

During a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, he stated that the Rafah Crossing serves as “the entry point for most aid into Gaza, and the Israeli military attack will greatly complicate the process of delivering aid.”

Elder further raised concerns about potential famine if the Crossing remains closed for an extended period. He said, “If the Rafah Crossing is closed for a long period, it is difficult to see how famine in Gaza can be avoided.”

Moreover, Elder added that “Rafah is a children’s city, and it must not be invaded”, as more than half of Gaza’s children live there.

UNICEF, called for a ceasefire, stressing the presence of about 78,000 infants under two years of age and about 175,000 children under five years of age, with nine in ten of them affected by one or more infectious diseases.

Rafah is home to more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge from the war launched by Israel in October 2023.

The displaced people face miserable conditions inside thousands of tents spread throughout the city. Even pavements are crowded with tents, and the main roads have turned into crowded markets.

Yesterday, Israel ordered 100,000 Palestinians in eastern Rafah to flee the area, ahead of a planned ground invasion.

