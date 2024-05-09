Canada MPs unanimously vote to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terror group

Canada’s House of Commons has voted unanimously to support a motion to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

MPs unanimously voted 327 to 0 yesterday to accept the motion prompted by the Justice Committee report, CBC news reported. However, it is not legally binding.

The government had been under pressure to declare the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group following Iran’s retaliatory air strikes on Israel last month.

The families of the victims of Flight PS752 have also long been urging the government to list the group as a terrorist organisation. The flight was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard shortly after departing from the Iranian capital Tehran on 8 January 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 residents.

In January, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his government is looking “for ways to responsibly list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.”

