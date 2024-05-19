Israel recovers from Gaza bodies of 3 killed during 7 October attacks

Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of three people killed during Hamas’s 7 October attacks, amid the Israeli government’s continued refusal to come to a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel’s top military spokesperson, rear admiral Daniel Hagari, occupation forces recovered three bodies in Gaza identified as Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, and Yitzhak Gelernter – all of whom were reportedly killed at the Nova music festival on the day of the attacks.

The bodies were reportedly retrieved in a joint operation by the Israeli military and Shin Bet intelligence agency, although Hagari did not provide details about where exactly they were recovered from.

In a statement by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he claimed that “the heart breaks for such a big loss. My wife Sarah and I are hurting with the families. All our hearts are with them at their time of heavy grief.” He further promised that “we will return all of our hostages, living and dead. I congratulate our brave forces that in a determined action returned Israel’s sons and daughters home.”

Despite those remarks, Netanyahu’s government has seemed to deprioritise the securing of Israeli hostages and prisoners in Gaza by stalling negotiations and refusing to agree on terms with Hamas, even after the militant group agreed to Israel’s latest offer. It has ignited fierce protests against his government and its decisions in recent months and weeks, prompting thousands of Israelis to demonstrate and demand further action in securing an exchange deal.

Although Israel has repeatedly blamed Hamas for the killings of all the festivalgoers and Israelis killed at the kibbutzim during the group’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, evidence has since come to light proving that a significant amount of the deaths was at the hands of Israeli forces, who fired indiscriminately on the crowds throughout those few days.

READ: 7 October narrative debunked by new report