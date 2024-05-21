ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant ‘correct,’ says Knesset member

The International Criminal Court (ICC) application for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is “correct,” a Knesset member said on Monday, Anadolu has reported.

“The ICC decision was expected and correct,” wrote Ofer Cassif, a member of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, known as Hadash, on X. “It is reasonable to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.” No one should be above international law or the rules of global justice and morality, he added.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said on Monday that he has reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” committed on Palestinian territories, specifically in the Gaza Strip, from at least 8 October.

The prosecutor added that he has also applied for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” committed in Israel and the Gaza Strip “from at least 7 October 2023”.

In February, the Knesset sought but failed to sack left-wing Cassif for supporting South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave. More than 35,500 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive, mainly women and children, and 80,000 others have been wounded since October.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza are in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

