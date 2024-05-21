Islamic Resistance in Iraq announces it targeted Eilat with 2 drones

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced yesterday evening that it had targeted Israel’s port city of Eilat (Umm Al-Rashrash) with drones.

It said in a statement: “In continuation of our approach of resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted on Monday evening, May 20, 2024, a vital target in Eilat, ‘Umm Al-Rashrash’, using two drones.”

The Islamic resistance stressed that it would continue its operations against the occupation.

The attack comes a day after a previous strike on Eilat by the group.

READ: Iraq Islamic Resistance announces attack on Israeli target in Eilat