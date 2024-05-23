Middle East Monitor
Iran acting Foreign Minister discusses Gaza war with Palestinian delegates

May 23, 2024 at 3:03 pm

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani waves as he leaves after talks at the Coburg Palais, the venue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on August 4, 2022. [ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images]

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, held talks in Tehran on Thursday with representatives of Palestinian factions on Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attendees included Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, the Palestinian group said in a statement, without providing any details about other participants.

The discussions dwelt on the latest Palestinian developments, particularly the Gaza war and its repercussions, the statement said.

Representatives of Palestinian factions are in Tehran to offer their condolences over the death of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The visit came as Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since 7 October, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

