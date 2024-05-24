Middle East Monitor
Saudi Crown Prince extends condolences to Iran's acting President over Raisi's death

May 24, 2024 at 8:52 pm

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets in Jeddah on 20 March, 2024 [VELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, on Friday offered his condolences to Iran’s acting President, Mohammad Mokhber, over the death of late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the official Saudi news agency, SPA, the Crown Prince spoke to Mokhber to express condolences on the passing of Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

Both leaders also discussed bilateral relations, and reaffirmed the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.

First Vice President, Mokhber, was appointed as interim president until a new presidential election is held on 28 June.

