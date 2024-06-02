Middle East Monitor
Palestinian death toll surpasses 36,400 as Israel kills 60 more Palestinians in Gaza

June 2, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Search and rescue team put a dead body of a Palestinian victim on a body bag as they inspect the burnt vehicle that is targeted by the Israeli army at Nuseirat Refugee Camp as the Israeli airstrikes continue in the Gaza Strip on May 31, 2024 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]

At least 36,439 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

A ministry statement added that 82,627 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 60 people and injured 220 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it noted.

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,400 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded over 80,000 others.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the ICJ, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court’s orders.

