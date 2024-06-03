Media: US, Israel, Egypt meeting on Gaza ends

Egyptian media quoted a “high-ranking” source saying the tripartite meeting between Egypt, the US and Israel has come to an end.

The source confirmed that “Egypt has adhered to its firm position regarding the need for Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing so it can resume its operations.”

The source pointed out that “the Egyptian security delegation confirmed the occupation’s full responsibility for relief supplies and humanitarian aid failing to enter the Gaza Strip.”

They also stressed “the need for immediate action to bring in at least 350 aid trucks to Gaza daily, carrying all necessary supplies, including food, medical and fuel supplies.”

Since October 2023, Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, levelling hospitals, buildings, residential towers and homes, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

These attacks have led to the death of 36,439 Palestinians and the injury of 82,627 others, in addition to the displacement of about 1.7 million civilians, according to UN data.

