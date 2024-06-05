Middle East Monitor
12-year-old among pro-Palestine protesters arrested in Wales

June 5, 2024 at 4:36 pm

Pro-Palestine protesters seen marching in the streets with placards during the demonstration through the coastal town of Rhyl, N. Wales on 13 April 2024 [Andrew McCoy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

South Wales Police arrested 17 pro-Palestine protesters, including a 12-year-old girl, late on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday.

This came as an emergency protest was held in Cardiff over Israel’s escalating military campaign in Rafah, a designated ‘safe zone’ in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Footage circulating online appears to show a pro-Palestinian activist with a megaphone being grabbed by multiple South Wales Police officers before being led away with police holding his arms.

South Wales Police confirmed they arrested a 36-year-old man from Swansea on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Following the arrest, protesters gathered outside Cardiff Bay police station to demand the man’s release. Sixteen people were arrested at the station protest. They were later released on police bail. In Swansea, police raided a home on Tuesday morning and arrested a 12-year-old girl and her Palestinian mother, campaigners reported.

