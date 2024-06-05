Hezbollah official says expansion of war on Lebanon will see destruction and displacement in Israel

A senior official of Hezbollah has said that any Israeli expansion of the war on Lebanon will be met with “devastation, destruction and displacement” in the occupation state.

“If Israel wants to wage a comprehensive war, we are ready for it,” insisted Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem. “The resistance is ready for battle, and will not allow Israel to achieve any victories. We will not to expand the war, but we will fight if it is imposed on us.”

He pointed out that when the movement “received threats in the past two months”, its answer was that the Lebanese front is linked to Gaza. “Moreover, talk about the withdrawal of the Radwan forces from the Lebanese border with Israel is not true. We used a small portion of our capabilities in proportion to the nature of the battle.”

Since 8 October, southern Lebanon has witnessed an almost daily exchange of fire between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation army in response to the latter’s aggression against the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah has operated in co-operation with the local Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades-Lebanon; Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement; and the Fajr Forces, the military wing of the Islamic Group in Lebanon.

