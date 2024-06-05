Protesters set up Gaza encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

Protesters in Los Angeles, California, set up an encampment outside City Hall on Monday in solidarity with Palestinians enduring an eight-month-long devastating Israeli assault.

According to local channel KABC-TV, demonstrators organised a protest outside Los Angeles City Hall in California to support Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli conflict. About 21 tents were set up on the pavement with dozens of protesters lining the streets demanding the local authorities call for Israel to fully withdraw from Gaza, end the council’s ties with Israel including through divestment, stop police being trained by Israeli forces and cease from purchasing and using Israeli technology.

BREAKING: ENCAMPMENT OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES CITY HALL JUST LAUNCHED LA GET DOWN HERE AND JOIN US!! pic.twitter.com/34ycgGFYAD — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) June 4, 2024



Police took preventive measures at the protest site and advised drivers to exercise caution when crossing the camp.

The pro-Palestinian encampment was peacefully cleared by the police in the early hours of Tuesday, with no arrests or injuries reported.

