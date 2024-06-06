Jewish chaplain who served in Israel’s army leaves Leeds Uni, moves to Israel 

Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, who served in the Israeli army during its current bombing campaign in Gaza, no longer works at Leeds University’s Jewish Chaplaincy and has moved to Israel.

Deutsch, an Israeli citizen, was called up as a reservist for two months late last year.

He had worked at the university for three years. The university had come under pressure to suspend him after he served in the occupation army after it launched its attacks on Gaza in October 2023, which numerous human rights organisations and UN experts have described as a “genocide”. It is unclear what role Deutsch held during his time in service.

In a statement, reported by the Daily Mail, Deutsch and his wife said: “There were many moments when we felt the university should have been much stronger in protecting our family, and the Jewish students.”

Last night a university spokesman said: “We totally condemn the anti-Semitic abuse directed towards the Chaplain and his family – such attacks on any individual are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

