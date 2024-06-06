Middle East Monitor
Spain to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case

June 6, 2024 at 9:58 am

A view from a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as part of hearing in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on May 24, 2024 [Nikos Oikonomou/Anadolu Agency]

Spain will join South Africa’s genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel’s actions in Gaza, its Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said today, according to Reuters.

Spain is the second European nation after Ireland to join the case, which has also been joined by Chile and Mexico, among others.

On Monday, Palestinian authorities filed an application to join South Africa as a party in its Gaza genocide case against Israel, the court said.

This came days after Palestinian authorities officially recognised the authority of the ICJ to resolve all disputes that may arise or have already arisen under Article IX.

If granted by the Court, the request could allow the Palestinian authorities to also add an ad hoc judge of their choosing to the ICJ panel which currently has 16 judges, 15 of the Court’s regular judges and one Israeli ad hoc judge.

