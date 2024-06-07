Rocket from Lebanon causes more fires in northern Israel

A fire spread in the Metula area of northern Israel yesterday, reportedly caused by a rocket launched from southern Lebanon, according to Hebrew media sources.

The private newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a fire broke out in Metula due to an anti-tank rocket fired from southern Lebanon. The newspaper claimed that “no injuries were reported”.

The incident occurred at the same time as Hezbollah’s announcement that it had used unspecified weapons to bomb newly installed surveillance equipment at an Israeli military site in Metula yesterday. The group stated that it had successfully destroyed the surveillance equipment.

Since Sunday, multiple fires have broken out in settlements and towns in northern Israel as a result of rockets and explosive drones launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon. The current hot weather in the region has allowed the fires to spread.

In response, Israel has threatened a “strong preemptive attack” against Hezbollah, with the commander of the northern region of the Israeli army, Ori Gordin, announcing yesterday that Tel Aviv has “completed its preparations” to attack Hezbollah.

Since 8 October 2023, Palestinian and Lebanese factions in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, have engaged in sporadic daily shelling with the Israeli army across the Blue Line, leading to hundreds of casualties, the majority on the Lebanese side.

