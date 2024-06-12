Middle East Monitor
Protester to Biden: ‘You are complicit in genocide’

June 12, 2024 at 1:38 pm

Protestors, from different religions, beliefs and groups, wearing red clothes gather at Lafayette Park in front of the White House to protest US President Joe Biden’s policy in the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip on June 08, 2024 in Washington D.C, United States [Fatih Aktaş – Anadolu Agency]

A protester interrupted US President Joe Biden’s speech during a conference in Washington yesterday criticising his stance on Israel’s war on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The incident occurred at the annual gun violence prevention conference in Washington, DC. The attendee interrupted Biden’s address, shouting, “You are complicit in genocide” in Gaza, “stop sending weapons to Israel”.

Biden paused his speech momentarily and then attempted to calm the audience. “Folks, it’s okay. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point,” Biden said.

The protester was escorted out of the hall.


Since 7 October, Israel has waged a war on Gaza, resulting in around 122,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly women and children. More than 10,000 are missing.

READ: George Clooney called Biden advisor to complain of US targeting of ICC

