Protester to Biden: ‘You are complicit in genocide’

A protester interrupted US President Joe Biden’s speech during a conference in Washington yesterday criticising his stance on Israel’s war on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The incident occurred at the annual gun violence prevention conference in Washington, DC. The attendee interrupted Biden’s address, shouting, “You are complicit in genocide” in Gaza, “stop sending weapons to Israel”.

Biden paused his speech momentarily and then attempted to calm the audience. “Folks, it’s okay. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point,” Biden said.

The protester was escorted out of the hall.

🇺🇸 Biden interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters during speech on gun violence. Four more years!https://t.co/BxZG0P9E3z pic.twitter.com/LCgHWZ0IPT — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) June 12, 2024



Since 7 October, Israel has waged a war on Gaza, resulting in around 122,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly women and children. More than 10,000 are missing.

