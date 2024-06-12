UK agency says ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea

A merchant ship which reported an incident in the Red Sea on Wednesday was struck by a small vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has said.

Reuters has reported that the incident took place approximately 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, citing British security firm Ambrey.

“The vessel aligned with the Houthi target profile at the time of the incident,” said Ambrey in an advisory note.

The Houthi movement control Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, and have attacked Israel-connected international shipping in the Red Sea region since November. This, insist the Houthis, is in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war that Israel launched on the people of Gaza in October.

The US and UK have retaliated with air strikes against Houthi targets since February.

