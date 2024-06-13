UN: Half of Gaza's population to face starvation, death by mid-July

The UN humanitarian chief warned yesterday that half of Gaza’s population could face starvation and death by mid-July.

In a statement, Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said that conflicts in Sudan and Gaza are spiralling out of control, pushing millions of people to the brink of famine.

He noted that technicalities are preventing the formal declaration of famines in Gaza and Sudan, where people are already dying of hunger.

In Gaza, more than one million people, representing half the population, are expected to face death and starvation by mid-July, Griffiths added.

While in Sudan at least five million people are teetering on the edge of famine, he added.

Communities in more than 40 hunger hotspots in Sudan also face descending into famine next month, including areas in Al Jazeerah, Darfur, Khartoum and Kordofan states.

READ: ‘Immense’ Gaza death toll is crime against humanity, UN inquiry says