Netanyahu's son accuses army, Shin Bet of ‘treason’ on 7 October

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, yesterday accused the Israeli army and spy agency, Shin Bet, of “treason” in the lead up to the Palestinian resistance’s cross border infiltration of Israel from Gaza on 7 October.

Yair cited the High Court of Justice’s interim order issued on Sunday instructing the state comptroller to postpone parts of his probe into the failings relating to 7 October that deal with the army and Shin Bet until July.

“What are they trying to hide? If there was no treason, why are they so afraid for external and independent parties to check what happened?” the premier’s son wrote on X.

“To this day, no answer has been given for why they didn’t update the prime minister about the discussion held the night before 10/7. Why didn’t they inform [the prime minister] about the material revealed in the ‘Walls of Jericho’ report? Why did the heads of the army and intelligence always tell [the prime minister] that Hamas was deterred? Where was the air force on 10/7?” he asked.

The post concluded with a note that “a state investigative commission,” which is being sought by petitioners, is chaired by a judge from the High Court of Justice, “and therefore is almost always used as a cover-up committee for the left.”

There was no immediate comment from parties criticised by Netanyahu’s son.

In recent months, senior leaders in the security, intelligence and army services have claimed responsibility for their failure to stop the events that took place on 7 October, however, Netanyahu refuses to bear any responsibility.

