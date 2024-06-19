23 Tunisian pilgrims die during Hajj

The official news agency in Tunisia reported on Tuesday that 23 Tunisian citizens have died while performing the Hajj pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agency cited a source from the Tunisian Consulate General in Jeddah. The names of the individuals, men and women, were published on the consulate’s Facebook page. Relatives were urged to contact the authorities.

It has been reported by the Guardian that “at least 550” pilgrims of varied nationalities have died due to excessively high temperatures in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj period, which has just drawn to a close. The Saudi authorities said that 2,000 pilgrims are being treated for heat-related illnesses.

