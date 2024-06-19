Middle East Monitor
23 Tunisian pilgrims die during Hajj

June 19, 2024 at 9:03 am

Prospective pilgrims continue their worship to fulfill the Hajj pilgrimage as they take part in the stoning of the devil at Jamrat al-Aqaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 17, 2024 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

The official news agency in Tunisia reported on Tuesday that 23 Tunisian citizens have died while performing the Hajj pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agency cited a source from the Tunisian Consulate General in Jeddah. The names of the individuals, men and women, were published on the consulate’s Facebook page. Relatives were urged to contact the authorities.

It has been reported by the Guardian that “at least 550” pilgrims of varied nationalities have died due to excessively high temperatures in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj period, which has just drawn to a close. The Saudi authorities said that 2,000 pilgrims are being treated for heat-related illnesses.

