Palestinians rebuild hospital, celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Despite the relentless war and destruction inflicted by Israeli forces in a genocidal war that has continued for nine months, the people of Gaza continue to cling to life.

Images shared by activists on social media show the restoration of a small hospital in the heart of Gaza City, which was set on fire and partially destroyed by Israeli forces in recent months.

Friends Hospital, one of Gaza’s oldest and most renowned medical centres, suffered significant damage when the ground invasion began. However, local efforts have restored and repainted its exterior, paving the way for its restoration.

Despite ongoing aggression and the continuous loss of life and property, Palestinians across Gaza celebrated Eid Al-Adha in high spirits. They marked the occasion in their tents and on the rubble of their destroyed homes.

Activists shared images of displaced families making Eid cookies in their tents and distributing them to children and neighbours. Others cleaned their partially destroyed homes and decorated them to bring festive cheer, determined to celebrate the holiday despite the circumstances.

Read: Israel displaces hundreds more Palestinians from Rafah