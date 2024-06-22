Middle East Monitor
Israel detains 25 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

June 22, 2024 at 8:19 pm

Israeli forces implement a closure of the entry and exit points for the towns of Silvad and Turmusayya, situated within the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 14, 2024. [Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army on Saturday detained at least 25 Palestinians from areas across the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since last Oct. 7 to 9,325.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarm, Ramallah, and Hebron.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement also said.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,500 victims since Oct. 7.

At least 553 Palestinians have since been killed including 133 children and nearly 5,200 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

READ: Why Israel’s violence in Gaza and the West Bank should be no surprise

